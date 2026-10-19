Liverpool vs Villarreal: Confirmed team news as Liverpool seek to maintain 100% record

Liverpool welcome Villarreal to Anfield as the Champions League league phase continues this week.

Having beaten Atletico Madrid at home before claiming a 6-3 win away at LASK last week, the Reds are off to a perfect start in Europe under Andoni Iraola, who will seek to maintain his 100% in front of the Anfield crowd this week.

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Villarreal have taken three points from their opening two games, losing to Borussia Dortmund before beating Napoli last week in what was an impressive performance.

Having won three of their four meetings, Liverpool have the upper hand against the Spanish side, who must be at their best under the lights at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Villarreal team news

Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong had to be withdrawn against Brentford due to muscle injuries and are likely to miss out on this clash.

As for Villarreal, the La Liga side are injury-free, which is a boost for the side.

Liverpool vs Villarreal kick off time

Anfield hosts both clubs for a 20:00 UK time kick-off for what should be a thrilling Tuesday night clash.

Liverpool vs Villarreal predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Barcola, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

Villarreal: Junior; Mourino, Navarro, Veiga, Romero; Saliba, Comesana, Gueye, Moleiro; Moreno, Mikautadze

Key stats

Villarreal boss Inigo Perez will hope to oversee his side's second triumph against Liverpool in five attempts. However, his club have lost each of their last three meetings with the Reds.

Villarreal have never beaten an English club in the Champions League proper, drawing six and losing 10.

Liverpool have won 15 of their last 16 Champions League group-stage or league-phase home matches.

Liverpool have won their last seven Champions League league-phase matches against Spanish opposition.