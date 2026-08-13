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Ilves' Conference League run comes to an end as Rijeka take narrow aggregate win

Teemu Hytonen assisted the Ilves goal
Teemu Hytonen assisted the Ilves goalČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Mika KylmĂ¤niemi

Ilves have been knocked out of the 2026/27 UEFA Conference League (UECL) at the third qualifying round stage after a draw at home to Rijeka was not enough to overturn a first-leg deficit

Ilves 1-1 Rijeka (1-2 on aggregate)

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Ilves were somewhat fortunate to come away from Croatia with a one-goal defeat, as Rijeka created plenty of chances after Niko Jankovic's early goal, but failing to have a shot on target in the first half at home suggested they were not making the most of their position.

That changed just before the hour mark when Ilves threw on Stanislav Baranov, who took all of five minutes to score and level the tie. Teemu Hytonen got free down the right side, and his low cross was perfectly weighted for Baranov to side-foot into the bottom corner.

However, the sides were level on aggregate for all of six minutes - Ante Majstorovic picked out Justus Lasickas who beat goalkeeper Faris Krkalic and put Rijeka on course for a place in the play-offs.

The result means the Lynx are still to go beyond the third qualifying round of a European competition in the modern era, while Rijeka now move on to face Midtjylland of Denmark in the play-off round for a place in the League Phase.

Follow all the UECL qualifiers on Flashscore.

Mentions
Conference LeagueIlvesRijekaStanislav BaranovTeemu HytonenJustas LasickasAnte MajstorovicFaris Krkalic

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