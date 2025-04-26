Ian Wright rejects Aluko’s apology in football feud

Ian Wright has rejected Eni Aluko's apology after being accused of hindering opportunities for female pundits.

The former England international accused the Arsenal great of dominating the main spot on women's game broadcasts, indirectly blocking opportunities for female pundits.

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite Aluko retracting her words and apologizing, the former striker rejected the apology, expressing deep disappointment over his fellow pundit’s comments.

"I have to talk about this week and what's going on, I don't want to endlessly be asked about it. I've got to say, I'm very disappointed about what Eni has said, she knows how I've helped her, supported her publicly, and I know the previous conversations she's had with me and my management,” Wright said on Instagram.

“I've seen the apology on social media, but I can't accept it, but I also want to move on. For anyone watching this, I really don't need any further social commentary directed on any of this.

"The thing about where the women's game is, it isn't about me - it has to be about the collective. 'Because of the past, we know the men blocked the women's game for 50 years, because of the past we know the game has serious systemic challenges, and it's going to take everyone to help fixes. So for me, I always give back to the game, it's given me so much."