Benfica wonderkid Antonio Silva rejects Saudi Pro League offer

Benfica wonderkid Antonio Silva has reportedly turned down the chance to move to Saudi club Al-Hilal, instead preferring to remain in Europe.

Benfica are reportedly wanting to get rid of the 21-year-old this summer in order to get a large fee following some impressive performances at the FIFA Club World Cup.

According to A Bola, Silva rejected a €7 million per-year wage offer from Al-Hilal after they made a €45 million offer to the club.

Silva is understood to prefer to remain in Europe having come close to joining Juventus in January before ultimately remaining in Portugal.

Chelsea have registered an interest in the centre-back but they are yet to make an official offer as they prioritise other postions.