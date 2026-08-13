Hammarby's League Phase dream ends after narrow home defeat to Rakow

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Oskar Repka gets away from Amin Boudri
Oskar Repka gets away from Amin BoudriČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Grzegorz Misiak

Hammarby's wait to play in the League Phase of a European competition goes on, after one goal over 180 minutes was enugh for Rakow to proceed to the play-off round of the UEFA Conference League (UECL).

Hammarby 0-1 Rakow (0-1 on aggregate)

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No goals a week earlier in Czestochowa meant it was winner-takes-all in Stockholm, but the tension seemed to be getting the better of the home side, who failed to register a shot on goal in the first half.

That came back to haunt Hammarby in first-half added time, when Rakow made the breakthrough. A free-kick curled deep into the box was headed back across goal by Oskar Repka, and Stratos Svarnas was on hand to nod the ball over the line.

Things got worse for the hosts in the first 10 minutes after the restart, as a late challenge around halfway by Amin Boudri saw him shown a second yellow card by the referee. 

Despite going down a man, Bajen still made attacking changes which came close to paying dividends as chances fell to new additions Kristian Lien and Frank Adjei, while the tireless Montader Madjed came close to sending the match to extra time with a late effort.

The tie looked to be over in added time when the referee awarded Rakow a penalty, only for it to be overturned following a VAR review. Just when their fortunes looked to be turning, Hammarby carved out one last effort in the 96th minute, but Lien's shot was saved by Kacper Trelowski.

Rakow are one round away from reaching back-to-back UEL League Phases, and standing in their way will be Hajduk Split or Zalgiris.

Review all the UECL results on Flashscore.

Mentions
Conference LeagueHammarbyRakow CzestochowaKristian LienOskar RepkaStratos SvarnasJunior Adjei FrankAmin Boudri

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