Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Norway vs Wales: Confirmed lineups as Haaland seeks to break Wales' unbeaten run

Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp after Denmark starting snub

Baleba in line for full debut as Man Utd seek midfield fix

Netherlands vs Greece: Confirmed team news Xavi aims to end Greece's incredible form

Most read on Flashscore News

Ronaldo departs Portugal camp after coach says he won't start clash with Denmark

Haaland sues airline company over illegal trademark use in World Cup campaign

Jesus and federation chief reportedly tried to stop Ronaldo leaving at airport

Rafael Leao to wear No. 7 shirt against Denmark after Ronaldo's departure

Hamburg sweat over Moffi fitness ahead of Hoffenheim clash

Hamburg sweat over Moffi fitness ahead of Hoffenheim clash
Hamburg sweat over Moffi fitness ahead of Hoffenheim clashCTK / imago sportfotodienst / Eibner-Pressefoto/Marcel von Fehrn

Hamburg head coach Merlin Polzin has provided an update on Terem Moffi’s fitness ahead of their Bundesliga encounter with TSG Hoffenheim.

The Nigeria international has been battling a knee problem since the club’s last league outing against FC Cologne, where Yussuf Poulsen replaced him after half-time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Polzin insists Hamburg will not rush the striker’s recovery and will continue assessing him throughout the week.

“We need to get to know his (Moffi’s) knee a little better through our work together. The knee reacted a bit more than I initially thought. Now we have to wait and see what happens this week,” Polzin told Kicker.

Moffi joined Hamburg on a season-long loan from OGC Nice and is yet to score in four Bundesliga appearances.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
BundesligaTerem MoffiHamburgerHoffenheim

Related Articles

Ex-Bayern and Real Madrid star Alaba linked with shock Bundesliga return

RB Leipzig make Bundesliga history with decimation of Hamburg

Borussia Dortmund pull off stunning comeback to break Hoffenheim hearts