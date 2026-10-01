Hamburg sweat over Moffi fitness ahead of Hoffenheim clash

The Nigeria international has been battling a knee problem since the club’s last league outing against FC Cologne, where Yussuf Poulsen replaced him after half-time.
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Polzin insists Hamburg will not rush the striker’s recovery and will continue assessing him throughout the week.
“We need to get to know his (Moffi’s) knee a little better through our work together. The knee reacted a bit more than I initially thought. Now we have to wait and see what happens this week,” Polzin told Kicker.
Moffi joined Hamburg on a season-long loan from OGC Nice and is yet to score in four Bundesliga appearances.