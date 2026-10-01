Hamburg sweat over Moffi fitness ahead of Hoffenheim clash

Hamburg head coach Merlin Polzin has provided an update on Terem Moffi’s fitness ahead of their Bundesliga encounter with TSG Hoffenheim.

The Nigeria international has been battling a knee problem since the club’s last league outing against FC Cologne, where Yussuf Poulsen replaced him after half-time.

Advertisement Advertisement

Polzin insists Hamburg will not rush the striker’s recovery and will continue assessing him throughout the week.

“We need to get to know his (Moffi’s) knee a little better through our work together. The knee reacted a bit more than I initially thought. Now we have to wait and see what happens this week,” Polzin told Kicker.

Moffi joined Hamburg on a season-long loan from OGC Nice and is yet to score in four Bundesliga appearances.