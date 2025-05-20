Guirassy escapes ban for post with Nazi-linked Kanye song

Serhou Guirassy had to explain himself to Borussia Dortmund officials after a social media post featured a song that contained lyrics glorifying Adolf Hitler.

The Guinean international posted on Snapchat with a song from Ye's new album playing in the background.

The track has faced heavy criticism for praising Hitler and the Nazis, and the album was banned from some platforms even before its release.

According to Bild, the post sparked backlash in Germany and led to a call with club officials, who demanded an explanation from him.

Meanwhile, the African will not be fined by the club after claiming Snapchat suggested the song and he picked it without knowing the lyrics.