Guehi eyes Liverpool move but makes Slot demand

Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi has reportedly turned down a move to Arsenal and outlined his conditions for a potential switch to Liverpool.

According to The Sun, the England international is ready to reject the Gunners this summer, putting the reigning English kings on high alert.

The report adds that the defender is seeking assurances of regular first-team football, something Arsenal can't guarantee with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes firmly established as starters.

 If Liverpool manager Arne Slot can offer that promise, the 24-year-old could be persuaded to make the move to Anfield.

Guehi is due to report for Crystal Palace’s pre-season training next month, but his future at Oliver Glasner’s FA Cup-winning side remains uncertain ahead of the 2025/26 season.

