Gnabry reveals Arteta was a natural leader at Arsenal

Bayern winger Serge Gnabry is not surprised former teammate Mikel Arteta became a successful coach, saying the Arsenal boss was always a leader in the dressing room.

Gnabry, who started his club career at Arsenal, will go up against Arteta's Gunners at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday in the Champions League.

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"He was certainly a leader within our team back then. He was the captain during the season we played together," Gnabry told reporters on Tuesday.

"I remember him helping us out. He shared a lot of advice with us. He was always very approachable and open.

"That just goes to show what a kind person he is. He led the team to great success. It's not that we saw it coming, but he's clearly developed further and has done a fantastic job."

The 31-year-old Germany international admitted it was "strange" to face a team coached by a former teammate, but added: "It's a special match for me - playing against my former club.

"The club where I spent many years, I grew up there from the age of 16."

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany is suffering from a virus and may not be in the dugout.

English assistant coach Aaron Danks took Tuesday's press conference and could step in for Kompany on Wednesday, but said there would be no extra personal motivation for the match.

"I think it's always Bayern Munich's victory. I know Vince would be really strong on this; it's never about anybody's individual achievements, it's always about the collective, about the group," he said.

"When you come to work with a club like Bayern Munich, you know it's much bigger than all of us."

Kompany was on the sidelines for Saturday's 6-1 win over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga but had difficulty walking and did not take the post-match press conference.

"For me, not too much changes," Danks said.

"I plan the training sessions every day, and I take quite a lead on the grass. Obviously, when Vincent's not with us, we miss him, we miss having him around...

"You have to really get him to rest, but it's a challenge. You know him as a person; he's a real leader, he works hard, so it's important that he rests."