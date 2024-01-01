Genoa coach Gilardino: Injuries no excuse for Juventus defeat

Genoa coach Alberto Gilardino says injuries are no excuse after their defeat to Juventus.

Genoa were thumped 3-0 at home by Juve on Saturday.

“Undoubtedly, players like Malinovskyi, Messias and Ekuban are important for this team, but we cannot afford to create alibis right now,” Gilardino told DAZN.

“It was a good first half performance, the second saw a naïve error from De Winter that rather changed the game, because when you allow these situations against big clubs, it opens up the spaces and you get punished.

“We are fragile defensively at the moment and we know that when we concede, we open up even more. We tried to play between the lines with Fabio Miretti and send Andrea Pinamonti forward, but let’s also not forget we had some teenagers playing today.”

Gilardino also said: “We’ve got to just keep going. This is what we’re facing this season, I knew this was the case and it’s important that everyone understands that. A lot has happened, between injuries and players who have left.

“It is important to spend even more time in training working on the details, that is the only way forward. A player like Messias is essential to get that change of pace and take opponents on, so we don’t have another figure like that who can break forward from midfield.”