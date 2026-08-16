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Former Monaco boss Pocognoli appointed Scotland manager

Sebastien Pocognoli has signed an initial two-year deal with the Scottish FA
Sebastien Pocognoli has signed an initial two-year deal with the Scottish FAFREDERIC DIDES / AFP

Former Monaco coach Sebastien Pocognoli was named as the new manager of the Scotland national team on Sunday, replacing Steve Clarke who stood down following the World Cup.

The Scottish Football Association said the 39-year-old Belgian had signed an initial two-year contract and would lead Scotland into the forthcoming UEFA Nations League campaign.

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Former Union Saint-Gilloise and Monaco head coach Pocgnoli replaces Clarke, who resigned as Scotland boss following the team's group-stage elimination at the World Cup in June.

Pocognoli, a former Belgium international, led Union to the 2024/25 Belgian title in his first season as a head coach.

He described his appointment as an "honour" and added on the SFA website: "When I first heard of the interest, I was immediately excited about the opportunity.

"Scotland's supporters are famous for their passion - most recently at the World Cup in the USA - and I have experienced it myself as a player for Belgium when we played in 2013.

"Along with my coaching staff, I will do everything I can to give them a team to be proud of and build on the success that has been achieved already by my predecessor."

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