EXCLUSIVE: Slavia signing Ayaosi ready to prove he belongs on the biggest stage

Karvina has a knack for spotting interesting foreign players. In the past, the club has seen the likes of David Moses, Rafiu Durosinmi, and Amar Memic pass through its ranks, and now the Silesians have sent another batch of international talents to the top of Czech football.

Perhaps the most intriguing name was picked up by champions Slavia, who agreed terms during last season with the versatile attacking player Emmanuel Ayaosi. "Moving to Prague is a huge step towards big-time football for me," the young Nigerian told Flashscore in an interview.

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He has officially been part of the Prague club since the beginning of July, but he already moves through the Eden Stadium facilities like a seasoned veteran. On his way from the locker room, he greets one of the physiotherapists, shouts something to his teammate Youssoupha Mbodji, and without much prompting, starts talking about his journey from Nigeria to the Czech league, growing up in Karvina, and his breakthrough season, in which he scored six goals and provided seven assists, making him one of the most productive players in the Chance Liga.

"It was a breakthrough year for me. I knew I had it in me, and people around me believed in my potential, but I was missing goals and assists. Before the season, I told myself it was time to show people what I could do, and I think I managed that. I took the opportunity I was given, and suddenly I’m at Slavia," said the 21-year-old, who has been chasing the ball in the Czech Republic for almost four years now.

He arrived at Karviná’s youth team at eighteen and gradually worked his way up from the reserves to become one of the main faces of the first team. But since June, he’s been gaining match experience at Slavia. "I have to say, those first weeks weren’t easy. I’d never been in a team with such ambitions, and at first, it was tough to get used to it."

Flashscore: Is it really that different compared to Karvina?

Ayaosi: "Huge."

In what way exactly?

"Basically in everything. The style of play, the mentality, the expectations from those around you. In training, I feel like I’m suddenly playing football at a completely different level.

"Everything is much faster-paced, and if you switch off for a moment, you’re in trouble. Everyone here is extremely ambitious; winning is the only acceptable result, so I try to stay alert at all times so I don’t start falling behind."

Moving with Kacor

You came to Slavia from Karvina together with Pavel Kacor. Is it nice not to be alone for such a big change?

"Definitely. We’ve known each other since the youth team, and we basically grew up together in football at Karviná. We went through all the age groups together, so I’m really glad he’s here with me. We both did everything we could to get here."

And in the locker room, you also met several other Nigerian players. Did they help you adapt?

"I already knew David Moses, Mubarak Suleiman, and Samuel Isife. They’re almost like brothers to me, and I’m glad to have them here. Thanks to them, it was much easier than if I’d come into a completely unfamiliar environment."

It seems like you’re fitting in well so far. Even coach Jindřich Trpišovský praised you after the pre-season match against Lyon…

"See, I didn’t even know that. But I try not to get distracted by things like that; I just want to give my best performance on the pitch. My job is to deliver what the coaches ask of me."

Emmanuel Ayaosi's stats last season Flashscore

What exactly is your role? Have you talked to the coaches about their plans for you?

"Not yet. I just try to give everything on the pitch and hope it’ll be enough to get as many minutes as possible. I felt good against Lyon, and I believe it’ll continue. Hopefully, I’ve shown people at least a bit of what I can do."

You played on the wing, but often dropped into the centre when defending. How did you like this hybrid position?

"I think it was pretty good. At Karvina, I played on the wings, in central midfield, and even at full-back, so I have no problem with it. I’m a kind of utility player who can slot in pretty much anywhere."

Coach Jindrich Trpisovsky likes players like that…

"That’s good to hear, and it’s one of the reasons I chose Slavia. The coach convinced me with his long-term vision. He explained how Slavia could help me in my career, and the whole project interested me so much that I decided to come here."

What won you over?

"Primarily, we talked about my personal development. It was about things I should add to my game, and he outlined how I could reach my long-term goals faster. Plus, we’ll be playing in the Champions League, which was also a very important factor in my decision. If I get to play, it would be one of the biggest moments of my life."

It seems you don’t see Slavia as your final destination. What’s your long-term outlook?

"It’s natural that I want to keep progressing as a player. Slavia can be my springboard, and I believe that if I do everything right, I can be much further in a year and a half. The goal is to play in one of the top European leagues. If I had to pick one club, it would be Dortmund."

That’s surprising - I would have guessed that English or Spanish leagues are more popular in Africa…

"That’s true, but I’ve liked Dortmund since I was a kid. Marco Reus, Mario Gotze… And there’s always a great atmosphere at the stadium. It would be amazing to play there in the Champions League this autumn."

Shopping Frenzy at Eden

But there’s still quite a long way to go before Borussia Dortmund?

"Of course, I know that. I haven’t even made my mark at Slavia yet, but we Africans come to Europe with a mission and a goal. We don’t come here just for the sake of it. We have ambitions and want to achieve something. And it’s not just for ourselves."

What do you mean?

"We also play to make our loved ones happy. When a footballer from Africa makes it to Europe, everyone back home follows that journey closely. Thanks to football, we can also support our families financially. That’s our mentality - when someone in Africa earns enough money, they support the whole community. I’m glad I have that opportunity; it’s the right thing to do."

Your move to the Czech Republic must have been a big deal…

"First of all, it was a huge shock for me. One day, I got a call saying I had the chance to go on trial at Karvina, and I had no idea what to do. Childhood in Nigeria wasn’t easy, and this was a huge opportunity, but I wasn’t prepared for it at all. But I knew I had to try, because it’s something so many boys in Nigeria dream of."

Weren’t your parents worried?

"No, they were extremely happy and supported me in everything. They knew I was chasing my dream. We always prayed that I’d make it to Europe, and suddenly the chance came. And I was only 18."

Did you know where you were going? I assume you didn’t know Karvina.

"No, but I knew where the Czech Republic was, and that Slavia, Sparta, and Plzen played here. Not much, but better than nothing at all."

How big of a shock were your first weeks in the Czech Republic?

"It was a huge culture shock for me. And the weather was completely different - I’d never seen snow in Nigeria, and here they play football in it like it’s nothing."

And what about Czech language?

"It was terrible. It took me ages to pick up anything. But now I understand pretty well. When the guys are talking in the dressing room, I can catch what they’re saying. But I don’t dare to speak yet - I’d need someone to learn with and practice regularly, and I haven’t done that yet. For now, I get by with what I know."

Do you already feel at home here?

"I’d say yes. Sometimes I don’t even want to go back to Nigeria."

You have to invite your loved ones to the Czech Republic…

"This year, at least my mum should finally come to visit, and I’m looking forward to that."

In almost four years in Karvina, no one came to visit you?

"No. It’s a shame, because I found a second home there, but it’s okay."

You grew up as a footballer in Karvina. How hard was it for you to watch the corruption scandal that sent the club down to the second division?

"It was a really tough time for the club and everyone around it, but I tried not to let it get to me. I knew what was going on, but I’m not the type to go looking for more information. I just focused on football."

You said goodbye to the club by winning the MOL Cup - that’s quite a send-off…

"It was a fantastic ending to a great chapter. I’m proud we managed it, because nobody really expected it from us. It was a reward for the fans, the club, and the whole city."