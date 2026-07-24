Senegal interested in Patrick Vieira as new national team head coach

Senegal have signalled their interest to make Patrick Vieira their new national team head coach.

Conversations between Senegal and Vieira are underway but the process is at an early stage and no agreement has been reached yet, per Fabrizio Romano.

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It comes following manager Pape Thiaw's sacking following Senegal's exit from the 2026 World Cup at the round of 32 stage.

Vieira, originally born in Dakar, Senegal, most recently managed Serie A side Genoa during the 2024/25 season.

After managerial stints at club sides Nice, Crystal Palace and Strasbourg, Vieira may be tempted to test himself in international football and lead The Lions of Teranga forward.