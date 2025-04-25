Ex-Man United star Patrice Evra to make MMA debut

Former France and Manchester United star Patrice Evra is set to make his mixed martial arts debut in May.

This announcement was made on Friday by American promoter, the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Evra, 43, has been training in combat sports since 2016, alongside his friend and Paris-based PFL star Cedric Doumbe.

"You guys should know by now, I love this game too! I've performed on the world's biggest stages, won every major trophy in football, but PFL Europe Paris will be an incredibly special night for me," said Evra.

"I've been training alongside the best in the world for years, and they'll also tell you I'm ready for this."

The former defender joked about the idea of facing former Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez, whom he accused of racially abusing him during a Liverpool vs. Manchester United match in 2011.