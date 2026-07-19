Everton face Grealish wait amid Man City uncertainty

Everton are waiting for Jack Grealish to decide his future after making an approach to re-sign the Manchester City winger.

Sources indicate Grealish remains hopeful that the appointment of new City head coach Enzo Maresca could hand him a fresh opportunity to establish himself in the first-team picture.

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That remains the player's preferred option at this stage, despite strong interest from Everton.

Grealish thoroughly enjoyed his loan spell at Goodison Park last season and would be open to returning if it became clear that regular opportunities at City were unlikely.

However, there has been growing hope that he could be included in City's pre-season plans, giving him the chance to impress Maresca before making any decision on his future.

City are also weighing up changes to their attacking options, with Savinho attracting interest from Tottenham. Should the Brazilian complete a move away, Grealish could become an important squad player, offering valuable depth across the forward positions.

The 30-year-old is determined to compete for a significant role if he remains at the Etihad and believes he can force his way back into contention under the club's new management if given a chance.

Everton, though, are eager for clarity. David Moyes wants his squad in place as quickly as possible ahead of the new campaign, and the Toffees have been keen to discover whether a deal for Grealish is realistic before exploring alternative targets.

Grealish's recent stats Flashscore

We understand the Merseyside club have also held discussions over the possibility of signing other Manchester City players who could become available this summer.

Several fringe members of City's squad are being monitored as Everton look to strengthen in multiple positions.

We understand Everton expect to receive indications this week regarding their chances of completing any business for Grealish.