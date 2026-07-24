Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Ederson returns to Atalanta: after United's rejection, he's already working with Sarri

Ederson, Atalanta footballer
Ederson, Atalanta footballerDOMENICO CIPPITELLI / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP

Ederson returned to Zingonia five days ahead of schedule. After the failed transfer to Manchester United and his contract extension with Atalanta until 2031, the Brazilian immediately made himself available to Sarri.

Ederson has decided to start again right away with Atalanta. The Brazilian midfielder came back to Zingonia five days earlier than planned—the original return date was set for July 29—and has already started working ahead of the new season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

This early return shows the player's desire to move on from the past few weeks, which were marked by the failed transfer to Manchester United. The English club, after the medical examinations, informed Atalanta of their decision not to complete the deal.

After the failed move to United

The deal would have brought around 45 million euros to the Nerazzurri, but on July 10 Manchester United decided not to go ahead. From that moment, both the player and the club needed to turn the page.

A week ago, Ederson signed a contract extension with Atalanta until 2031—a strong signal from the club. Ederson responded by showing up early at Zingonia and immediately making himself available to Maurizio Sarri.

Mentions
Serie AManchester UnitedEdersonAtalantaSarriana

Related Articles

Juventus call Man United star over Serie A summer return

Ederson extends Atalanta stay after failed Man United switch

Atalanta ready new contract for Ederson after Man United move collapse