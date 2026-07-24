Ederson returns to Atalanta: after United's rejection, he's already working with Sarri

Ederson returned to Zingonia five days ahead of schedule. After the failed transfer to Manchester United and his contract extension with Atalanta until 2031, the Brazilian immediately made himself available to Sarri.

Ederson has decided to start again right away with Atalanta. The Brazilian midfielder came back to Zingonia five days earlier than planned—the original return date was set for July 29—and has already started working ahead of the new season.

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This early return shows the player's desire to move on from the past few weeks, which were marked by the failed transfer to Manchester United. The English club, after the medical examinations, informed Atalanta of their decision not to complete the deal.

After the failed move to United

The deal would have brought around 45 million euros to the Nerazzurri, but on July 10 Manchester United decided not to go ahead. From that moment, both the player and the club needed to turn the page.

A week ago, Ederson signed a contract extension with Atalanta until 2031—a strong signal from the club. Ederson responded by showing up early at Zingonia and immediately making himself available to Maurizio Sarri.