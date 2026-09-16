Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Real Madrid working on deal to sign JJ Gabriel after Man United exit request

Man United lineup v Brighton: Confirmed team news as Carrick faces Luke Shaw decision

Aubameyang matches 17-year-old Ibrahimovic LaLiga record

Inside JJ Gabriel's bombshell Man United exit decision

Most read on Flashscore News

All you need to know about the 26/27 Europa League: Dates, teams & more

Lionel Messi to make Argentina farewell appearance in October

Teenage superstar JJ Gabriel reportedly asks to leave Man United & refuses to train

Carlos Espi the hero again as Real Madrid snatch late win at Elche

Durosinmi draws Osimhen comparison after Genk goal spree

Durosinmi draws Osimhen comparison after Genk goal spree
Durosinmi draws Osimhen comparison after Genk goal spreeČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Yagiz Gurtug

Genk striker Rafiu Durosinmi has been compared with fellow Nigeria international Victor Osimhen.

The 23-year-old joined the Belgian Pro League club from Serie A side Pisa in July and has made an impressive start. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Durosinmi has scored five goals in six league appearances, quickly becoming an important player for Genk

His agent and former Nigeria forward Tosin Dosunmu believes the striker shares similarities with the Galatasaray dangerman while raving about Durosinmi’s aerial ability as a particular strength.

“On matchday one, he already surprised me with what he showed after barely ten days of training,” Dosunmu told Het Nieuwsblad.

“Rafiu sometimes reminds me a bit of Victor Osimhen, with the difference that he is really very strong in the air.

“Condition-wise, he is not yet top-notch, and the understanding with his teammates still needs to develop a bit.”

Mentions
Rafiu DurosinmiVictor OsimhenTosin DosunmuGenkJupiler Pro League

Related Articles

Analysis: Why Tottenham could turn to Club Brugge's Tresoldi to replace Richarlison

Marc Overmars resigns as Royal Antwerp director amid health concerns

Liverpool's record signing Lucca Brughmans pulls off man of the match performance for Genk