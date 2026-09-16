Durosinmi draws Osimhen comparison after Genk goal spree

Genk striker Rafiu Durosinmi has been compared with fellow Nigeria international Victor Osimhen.

The 23-year-old joined the Belgian Pro League club from Serie A side Pisa in July and has made an impressive start.

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Durosinmi has scored five goals in six league appearances, quickly becoming an important player for Genk.

His agent and former Nigeria forward Tosin Dosunmu believes the striker shares similarities with the Galatasaray dangerman while raving about Durosinmi’s aerial ability as a particular strength.

“On matchday one, he already surprised me with what he showed after barely ten days of training,” Dosunmu told Het Nieuwsblad.

“Rafiu sometimes reminds me a bit of Victor Osimhen, with the difference that he is really very strong in the air.

“Condition-wise, he is not yet top-notch, and the understanding with his teammates still needs to develop a bit.”