Doucoure welcomes Mangala impact on Everton midfield

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is happy to fill in where necessary.

The all action star helped his side by playing deeper in midfield in a 1-1 draw against Leicester City.

He spoke about the system that allowed him to shine next to Orel Mangala, stating post-game:

“Orel is a very clever, experienced player. We played great together again.

“I felt comfortable. I used to play in this position at Watford and it’s something I’m used to. I need to come back to this and keep my place in the team.

“I used to play in this position but in recent years I’ve been playing in a more advanced role, wherever the manager is going to play me, I’ll try my best.

“I probably need a couple of games to be more comfortable in this position but this afternoon I showed great character and desire, and I want to keep working on it.”