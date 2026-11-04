Dortmund bag narrow win to end Real Betis' perfect league phase start

Borussia Dortmund continued a six-match unbeaten run in all competitions with a 2-1 win over UEFA Champions League (UCL) high-flyers Real Betis, who dropped points for the first time this League Phase.

Though taking part in just their second-ever campaign in European football’s top competition, Betis hit the ground running by winning each of their opening three League Phase matches.

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However, Dortmund’s impressive home record in the UCL meant making it four wouldn’t be a simple task, and Die Schwarzgelben showed early promise down the right-hand side.

Julian Ryerson’s early ball into the six-yard box couldn’t be turned goalward by Serhou Guirassy, before the same source found Daniel Svensson just yards out, though Alvaro Valles made a stunning reflex save to keep the Swedish international’s attempt from crossing the line.

In between those chances, Betis had posed their own threat through a fast counter, with Troy Parrott’s breakaway and pass across the box being finished by Antony.

However, an offside in the build-up prevented them going ahead, and both sides did very little more to challenge the deadlock before half-time, with additional disappointment going the hosts’ way when their talismanic striker Guirassy was forced off with injury.

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The mood around the Westfalenstadion suddenly changed just moments after the restart, however, with their side hitting a much-needed opener.

Jobe Bellingham’s first-time shot from the Ryerson’s low cross was toed away by Valles, but Fabio Silva pounced on the rebound and powered in to put his side ahead.

Not to be outdone, though, Betis levelled things up 20 minutes later when a mistake led to Abde Ezzalzouli passing across the area from the left for Aitor Ruibal, who finished back across goal on his first-ever UCL appearance.

Valles made another strong save in the immediate aftermath, but his side were only able to cling onto parity for a total of five minutes.

Silva played it forward to Guirassy's replacement Konstantinos Karetsas, who shifted it onto his left and caught out Valles with a powerful low effort which crept inside the near post for his maiden BVB goal since his summer arrival.

Dortmund subsequently held on without much fuss, meaning they have now lost just two of their past 25 UCL home matches. Betis, meanwhile, are still without a win against German sides this century, but remain well placed to progress to the knockout stages.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Julian Ryerson (Dortmund)

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