Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Mourinho sends brutal message to Alexander-Arnold as he is benched and forgotten again

Manzambi snubs Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern interest

Bruno Fernandes' poor form attracts Galatasaray and Barcelona as Man Utd prepare for bids

The three players suspended for the Champions League this week including Michael Olise

Most read on Flashscore News

Salah scores again to fire Trabzonspor to big win over Besiktas

'I need to find way back to myself': Elina Svitolina divorcing Gael Monfils

Cristiano Ronaldo handed 30-day suspension and €255 fine for leaving Portugal camp

French world champion ends Antonsen's dream of world No. 1 spot in Denmark Open final

Manchester United vs Como: Confirmed team news as Carrick desperately seeks bounce back

Manchester United vs Como: Confirmed team news as
Manchester United vs Como: Confirmed team news asREUTERS

Manchester United make the trip away from home to the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia for their next Champions League test.

Having failed to win any of their last six matches across all competitions, United are desperate to get back on track under manager Michael Carrick, who is coming under increasing pressure.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United have managed just one Premier League victory from seven matches, leaving them 13th in the table. Their European record so far shows a 4-0 win over Sabah before the club collapsed in a 2-0 loss against Atletico Madrid.

Como will enter the clash off the back of a 3-1 win over Fiorentina, with the result leaving them fifth in the Serie A table, claiming 14 points from seven matches.

Manchester United vs Como team news

Como are without the likes of Trevoh Chalobah (muscular), Moise Kean (shin) and Assane Diao (thigh), who are definitely out of the fixture on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils are also having injury troubles as Manuel Ugarte (knee), Patrick Dorgu (hamstring), Leny Yoro (suspended) and Benjamin Sesko (shin) are all definitely ruled out.

Meanwhile, Ayden Heaven (illness), Kobbie Mainoo (unspecified), Lisandro Martinez (thigh) and Luke Shaw (unspecified) are all to be assessed before kick-off.

Manchester United vs Como kick-off time

Both teams meet at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia for a 17:45 UK time kick-off.

Manchester United vs Como predicted line-ups

Como: Sanchez; Smolcic, Ramon, Chalobah, Valle; Milla, Perrone; Rodriguez, Baturina, Kaiki; Paz.

Manchester United: Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Martinez, Heaven; Santos, Baleba; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Tielemans; Rashford.

Key stats

Como have lost just once at home in all competitions since February, recording six wins and three draws in that period.

Como are making their debut in the Champions League league phase in what is their first game against English competition.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Champions LeagueTrevoh ChalobahAyden HeavenLisandro MartinezLeny YoroManchester UnitedComoPremier LeagueSerie A

Related Articles

The three players suspended for the Champions League this week including Michael Olise

Martinez breaks silence after talks with Man Utd boss Carrick

Gullit believes Man Utd must be patient with Carrick: They don’t have the best players...