Manchester United vs Como: Confirmed team news as Carrick desperately seeks bounce back

Manchester United make the trip away from home to the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia for their next Champions League test.

Having failed to win any of their last six matches across all competitions, United are desperate to get back on track under manager Michael Carrick, who is coming under increasing pressure.

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United have managed just one Premier League victory from seven matches, leaving them 13th in the table. Their European record so far shows a 4-0 win over Sabah before the club collapsed in a 2-0 loss against Atletico Madrid.

Como will enter the clash off the back of a 3-1 win over Fiorentina, with the result leaving them fifth in the Serie A table, claiming 14 points from seven matches.

Manchester United vs Como team news

Como are without the likes of Trevoh Chalobah (muscular), Moise Kean (shin) and Assane Diao (thigh), who are definitely out of the fixture on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils are also having injury troubles as Manuel Ugarte (knee), Patrick Dorgu (hamstring), Leny Yoro (suspended) and Benjamin Sesko (shin) are all definitely ruled out.

Meanwhile, Ayden Heaven (illness), Kobbie Mainoo (unspecified), Lisandro Martinez (thigh) and Luke Shaw (unspecified) are all to be assessed before kick-off.

Manchester United vs Como kick-off time

Both teams meet at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia for a 17:45 UK time kick-off.

Manchester United vs Como predicted line-ups

Como: Sanchez; Smolcic, Ramon, Chalobah, Valle; Milla, Perrone; Rodriguez, Baturina, Kaiki; Paz.

Manchester United: Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Martinez, Heaven; Santos, Baleba; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Tielemans; Rashford.

Key stats

Como have lost just once at home in all competitions since February, recording six wins and three draws in that period.

Como are making their debut in the Champions League league phase in what is their first game against English competition.