Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man City trio tipped to follow in Rodri and Silva’s footsteps

Man City lineup v Norwich: Confirmed team news as Maresca plans Rulli debut

EFL Cup fourth round: Liverpool face Chelsea, Arsenal get Fleetwood

Michael Carrick finally breaks silence on JJ Gabriel situation: He's a 15-year-old boy...

Most read on Flashscore News

All you need to know about the 26/27 Europa League: Dates, teams & more

German FA president calls for 'end of Infantino system' as UEFA push for reform

Amad misses out on Ivory Coast squad to face Ghana and Somalia in AFCON qualifiers

Athletic Club's match with Levante postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Debutant Samba scores twice as Man City defeat Norwich

Floyd Samba (c) celebrates scoring the opening goal for Man City against Norwich
Floyd Samba (c) celebrates scoring the opening goal for Man City against NorwichOli SCARFF / AFP

Floyd Samba enjoyed a dream Manchester City debut as the 17-year-old struck twice in a 5-0 thrashing of Norwich to set up a League Cup last 16 meeting against Brighton.

Samba was one of 10 changes Enzo Maresca made to the side that won a dramatic derby against Manchester United with 10 men on Sunday and the 17-year-old made his case for more minutes going forward.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Brazilian Allan also struck on his first outing since a £34 million move from Palmeiras, while Rayan Cherki slotted home City's second in characteristically cool fashion.

Norwich also made nine changes with their focus on trying to achieve promotion from the Championship and were completely outclassed even by City's second string.

Samba, the son of former Blackburn and QPR defender Chris Samba, made sure his debut was one to remember as he stooped to head in Allan's cross after Daniel Grimshaw flapped at a cross.

Goalscorers
GoalscorersFlashscore

Ayyoub Bouaddi was given his first Etihad start following a 100 million euro arrival from Lille and marked it with an assist for Cherki to race clear and steer beyond the onrushing Grimshaw.

Amid City's major moves for Bouaddi, Enzo Fernandez, Elliott Anderson and Iliman Ndiaye, Allan's signing was largely overlooked.

But he showed his potential with a fine individual jinking run and finish to fire into the far corner on 48 minutes.

Match momentum
Match momentumFlashscore

Just moments later Samba made the most of some more slack Norwich defending to curl brilliantly into the far corner.

Another of City's talented crop of teenagers rounded off the scoring when Ryan McAidoo stroked in late on.

Victory extended Maresca's perfect start as Pep Guardiola's successor at City to six consecutive wins across three competitions.

Click here for all the stats of the match.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore
Mentions
Manchester CityNorwichEFL CupBrightonAllanRayan Cherki

Related Articles

Redknapp says Fernandes and Mainoo only made Man Utd "worse" in loss to Brighton

EFL Cup fourth round: Liverpool face Chelsea, Arsenal get Fleetwood

Man United blow two-goal lead to exit EFL Cup against Brighton