Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

De la Fuente blasts Argentina's 'unacceptable' behaviour following World Cup final

Spain's Gavi clashes with Argentina's Leandro Paredes after the match
Spain's Gavi clashes with Argentina's Leandro Paredes after the matchREUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach

Spain head coach Luis De la Fuente has blasted the "unacceptable" behaviour of several Argentina players and their coaching staff after losing the World Cup final.

Some Argentina players and staff confronted their Spanish rivals after the final whistle of last Sunday's game in New York, which Spain won 1–0 after extra time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Argentina players, including Atletico Madrid defender Nahuel Molina and former Paris Saint-Germain player Leandro Paredes, were involved in the incidents.

"At the time, I didn't realise it. I was celebrating, hugging teammates," De la Fuente told Spanish television.

"But in any case, it is intolerable, unacceptable, it cannot be allowed. Players of that stature, whom I praised in the days leading up to the match and continue to praise, who are great players with a tremendous coach, surely they must have felt just as bad as we did seeing those reactions."

De la Fuente praised the exemplary behaviour of his own players faced with these "acts of aggression" and "provocations" which he believes could have escalated into more serious incidents.

Although the scenes were filmed and widely shared on social media, they have not yet resulted in any sanctions against the Argentina players.

FIFA has opened an investigation into the incidents to determine whether there may have been violations of the world football governing body's disciplinary code.

Mentions
World ChampionshipSpainArgentinaNahuel MolinaLeandro Paredes

Related Articles

Why England remain behind Spain and France in winning trophies

Gavi responds to being punched by Parades: I understand it’s not a good image for children

US sees record audience numbers for World Cup final as sport continues to thrive