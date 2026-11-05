Danish Napoli striker Hojlund fires shot at Allegri after Porto loss

Danish international striker Rasmus Hojlund said to Prime Video that he disagreed with Napoli coach Massimo Allegri in his assessment of the performance when the Italians lost 4- 1 on Wednesday night at the hands of FC Porto in the Champions League

Following Napoli's heavy 4-1 defeat to FC Porto, striker Rasmus Hojlund publicly rejected manager Massimiliano Allegri’s post-match assessment.

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While Allegri tried to defend his injury-hit squad by suggesting they put up a reasonable technical performance despite costly defensive limitations, Hojlund explicitly stated he did not agree with his manager's evaluation.

The manager emphasized that the team was heavily decimated by injuries—leaving very few senior options on the bench—and pointed to individual errors on set-pieces as the primary downfalls.

But the Danish international striker did not agree with that assessment.

"We need to improve. We are going through a bad patch in the season. We all need to work harder. I don’t agree with Allegri’s assessment of the performance. We didn’t play well. We need to score more goals, and we have to stop conceding poor goals. We have lost too many matches so far."

"I am disappointed and angry. We all need to take a good look at ourselves in the mirror. And that doesn’t just apply to the players. Everyone at the club needs to take responsibility", said Hojlund.