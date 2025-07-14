Cristhian Mosquera says farewell to Valencia as Arsenal looms

Cristhian Mosquera has bid farewell to his Valencia teammates ahead of his move to Arsenal, expressing his sadness at leaving Los Che behind.

The 21-year-old arrived at Valencia's Paterna training ground with his teammates but was there to say his goodbyes instead of taking part in pre-season.

Mosquera is set to move to north London for a fee that could exceed €20 million (£17 million/$23 million).

He told reporters, per Marca: "Valencia is my home and it always will be. I arrived when I was 12, and now I'm leaving as a grown man, a little sad because you've been here your whole life, but decisions in football are like that. Now a new era begins."