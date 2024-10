Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku is coy on interest from PSG.

The France international has long been linked with a return to the French giants.

Advertisement Advertisement

Nkunku is in his second season with Chelsea, having arrived from RB Leipzig.

However, the striker appears to be playing second fiddle to Nicolas Jackson this term.

Speaking in an interview with Telefoot, Nkunku said: “PSG remains a big club, but there has not been one approach.”