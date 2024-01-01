Tribal Football
Chelsea boss Maresca: Where I want Sterling to play
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca wants Raheem Sterling to play as a genuine winger.

Sterling scored in defeat to Manchester City in Ohio on Saturday.

Maresca said of his plans: "The position of Raheem, for me, is a winger; the position he was in the first four games with us.

"I don't see him in another position. In any game, it can happen when we need to use him in a different position. For sure, he is one of our important players, together with the rest.

"At this moment, sometimes he is playing from the start, sometimes he goes inside. The important thing is we give him minutes, and he is doing well."

