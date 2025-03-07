Capello backs Zidane for French national team: He surprised me with Real

Former Real Madrid coach Fabio Capello thinks Zinedine Zidane has what it takes to manage France.

Capello was speaking to Flashscore on a wide variety of topics. Zinedine Zidane was one of the big personalities covered.

What does the legendary Italian manager think about Zizou as a coach?

"He surprised me with the skill with which he coached Real Madrid. He had the team, but it's not enough to have the team. You have to know how to manage it, you have to know how to bring it to your side, you have to convince it to do certain things and he had the charisma that he had on the pitch, so I consider him capable of coaching the French team," Capello said.

"The fact that he didn't agree to go to other teams makes me realise that he could have accepted a team that was only at the top. After coaching Real Madrid, the top team could be Manchester City or Liverpool."

