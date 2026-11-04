Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Salah to be awarded medal as well as Turkish citizenship after Trabzonspor start

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico ready to snap up Arsenal star unwanted by Arteta

Piers Morgan says Cristiano Ronaldo thinks Ten Hag's comments aren't worth talking about

Mourinho challenges Valverde ahead of AEK Athens showdown

Most read on Flashscore News

Former FIFA chief says Infantino isn't eligible for re-election, members urged to act

FIFA to give members access to documents regarding scrapped World Cup sell-off plan

Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid taking on AEK Athens with Liverpool facing Fenerbahce

Flashscore sources: Vinicius Jr came close to Arsenal move, doubts at Real Madrid remain

Camavinga ready to be Mourinho's 'new man' at Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.
Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.Profimedia

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga is ready to grasp the opportunity of being a key player under Jose Mourinho.

Camavinga has endured injury issues across the last 12 months, which cost him a regular spot in Madrid last season, and a place in France's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, a full preseason has benefitted his progress towards full fitness, and he's gaining Mourinho's trust as a starter in the Real Madrid engine room.

"It was tough last season, as it had never happened to me before. But, you always learn something. I've thought a lot and I'm a new man. 

"I've worked really hard, I'm more disciplined. I've reflected a lot. Mourinho has given me a lot of confidence and security. He's much nicer than people think, he's a great coach.

"Constant questions can affect you and your family. It no longer matters to me. I don't dwell on the past.

"I trained more in the gym, I became more mature."

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Eduardo CamavingaReal MadridJose Mourinho

Related Articles

Jose Mourinho changes Trent stance after Santander 'masterclass'

Mourinho drops Champions League hint after Santander win

Mourinho: Trent's omission 'for the best' at Real Madrid