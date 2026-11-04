Camavinga ready to be Mourinho's 'new man' at Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga is ready to grasp the opportunity of being a key player under Jose Mourinho.

Camavinga has endured injury issues across the last 12 months, which cost him a regular spot in Madrid last season, and a place in France's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.

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However, a full preseason has benefitted his progress towards full fitness, and he's gaining Mourinho's trust as a starter in the Real Madrid engine room.

"It was tough last season, as it had never happened to me before. But, you always learn something. I've thought a lot and I'm a new man.

"I've worked really hard, I'm more disciplined. I've reflected a lot. Mourinho has given me a lot of confidence and security. He's much nicer than people think, he's a great coach.

"Constant questions can affect you and your family. It no longer matters to me. I don't dwell on the past.

"I trained more in the gym, I became more mature."