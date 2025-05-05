Brazil legend Cafu backs Raphinha to rival Salah for Ballon d'Or prize

AC Milan great Cafu feels the Ballon d'Or race is a two-way battle between Barcelona’s Raphinha and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

The duo played key roles in their teams' successes this season and both are early contenders for football’s biggest prize.

While some question if others deserve the Ballon d'Or more, the former Brazil captain insists it would be a two-man race between Raphinha and Salah, but backs the Barcelona star to take the prize.

“I don't see many players today who can compete with Raphinha, and I'd even say that between him and Mohamed Salah. I think they're the two who will have a chance of winning the Ballon d'Or,” Cafu told the media.

“Raphinha has 31 goals and 25 assists. He's broken Messi's record in a team considered the best in the world today, full of stars. It's the heart, the defining element, the one that makes Barcelona play.

“And I'm very happy that he's a Brazilian, a Brazilian who's been standing out. He's the team captain at a great club like Barca.”