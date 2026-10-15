Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz: Confirmed team news as Rose tries to get his team back on track

Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz: Confirmed team news Rose tries to get his team back on track

Bournemouth welcomes Sturm Graz to the Vitality Stadium on Thursday night as the Europa League continues.

The Cherries enter their first-ever European home match on Thursday night in what is a historic moment following the victory over Real Sociedad on matchday one.

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Despite their win in Europe, Bournemouth are still winless in the Premier League this season (W0-D3-L3) and the loss to Chelsea last week saw them drop to the relegation zone.

Sturm Graz drew with French outfit Rennes in their first European clash, but beat Austria Wien 2-0 on the road before this clash as they climbed to fourth in the table.

Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz team news

For Bournemouth, managed by Marco Rose, Alex Scott (thigh), Eli Junior Kroupi (foot), Justin Kluivert (muscle), Julian Araujo (thigh), Veljko Milosavljevic (thigh) and Amine Adli (calf) are all absent.

Meanwhile, Graz are without Gizo Mamageishvili, Nelson Weiper, Otar Kiteishvili, Filip Rozga, Seedy Jatta and Emran Soglo.

Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz kick-off time

Both sides clash at the Vitality Stadium for a 20:00 kick-off at UK time.

Bournemouth vs Sturm Graz predicted line ups

AFC Bournemouth: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert, Adams, Christie, Rayan, Brooks, Tavernier, Evanilson

Sturm Graz: Khudyakov, Vallci, Quarshie, Koller, Balbo, Weinhandl, Stankovic, Matoshi, Hodl, Seidl, Diakite

Key stats

Graz have lost their last five away games in European competition, conceding 11 goals across those matches.

Bournemouth have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 competitive matches.

Graz have one win in their previous nine meetings with English clubs, alongside two draws and six defeats.