BIG PETE: Lennon on debuting at 16 and Tottenham's missed opportunity

In the latest episode of the Big Pete series, Petr Čech interviews former English winger Aaron Lennon (39). Lennon reminisces about his early days at Leeds, his attacking partnership with Jermain Defoe and Dimitar Berbatov, and why he believes that strong Tottenham generation should have won more trophies.

Lennon made his senior football debut at just 16 years old for Leeds United, a club that was facing major financial difficulties at the time. The departure of more experienced players unexpectedly opened the door for him to join the first team. "At sixteen, I barely understood what was happening around me. I was very nervous, but at the same time, incredibly excited," he recalls. From the very beginning, Lennon loved creating chances for his teammates more than finishing himself, and he kept his team-first mentality even when advised to be more selfish in front of goal.

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At Tottenham, he especially enjoyed the big matches and the atmosphere that came with them. He relished every moment against Arsenal, Chelsea, and other elite opponents: "I remember that hour before kickoff, when we went out to warm up – the roar of the fans was incredible and the atmosphere was electric. I just loved playing against the biggest teams." On the pitch, his best chemistry was with Jermain Defoe and Dimitar Berbatov.

Although he won the League Cup with Tottenham in 2008, looking back, Lennon still feels that team could have achieved more. "When I look back at how strong our squad was at Tottenham and the players we had, we definitely should have accomplished and won much more," he revealed in his interview with Petr Čech.

The full TV version of this episode of the Big Pete documentary series will be available on CANAL+ Sport and the CANAL+ streaming service in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, France, Poland, Myanmar, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, Romania, and Hungary, and on SuperSport in South Africa and Switzerland.