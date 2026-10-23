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Bayern boss Kompany rushed to hospital after collapsing during training

Bayern Munich provide Kompany update after manager rushed to hospital

Bayern Munich boss Kompany
Bayern Munich boss KompanyREUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach

⁠Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has been taken to hospital after collapsing during training on Friday, the club confirmed.

The Belgian, ⁠who ‌had been nursing ​a virus in recent ​days, was coaching the team before ⁠feeling ​unwell and being rushed to hospital.

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"Vincent Kompany had to seek medical treatment on Friday after collapsing during training for FC Bayern's amateurs. The first-team coach had been watching the second team's session," Bayern said in a statement.

"Kompany will undergo thorough examination in the hospital and remain in medical care. For the time being, his coaching staff will manage training and match operations."

The Bundesliga ‌leaders, who drew 2-2 at home against Arsenal in the Champions League earlier this week, are due to ‌travel to ​Freiburg on Sunday.

"Vincent Kompany’s health is our top priority," Sporting Director Max Eberl said. "We at FC Bayern will do everything we can to ensure he makes a speedy recovery

"Vinnie is receiving all the necessary medical care and support, and all the time he needs. His coaching team, in whom we have complete confidence, will take over his duties. All of us at FC Bayern wish Vinnie a speedy recovery."

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