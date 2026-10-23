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Vincent Kompany rushed to hospital after collapsing in Bayern Munich training

Vincent Kompany rushed to hospital after collapsing in Bayern Munich training
Vincent Kompany rushed to hospital after collapsing in Bayern Munich trainingREUTERS

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has reportedly been taken to hospital after collapsing during training on Friday (October 23).

According to reports from Sky Germany and BILD, the 40-year-old has been taken to a Munich hospital with an emergency doctor.

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A helicopter reportedly landed earlier on Friday at Bayern Munich’s training ground Sabener Strase after Kompany collapsed during training.

It’s understood that over the past few days Kompany has had a viral infection, forcing him to miss the final session and press conference before their 2-2 Champions League draw with Arsenal on Wednesday (October 21).

Regarding the situation, Kompany said: "As a coach, you always want to do everything. I caught a pretty nasty virus last week, and of course I didn't listen to my body. Then, at some point, my body said: 'Now stop!'"

Bayern Munich are yet to provide any further details on Kompany’s condition.

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