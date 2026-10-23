Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has reportedly been taken to hospital after collapsing during training on Friday (October 23).

According to reports from Sky Germany and BILD, the 40-year-old has been taken to a Munich hospital with an emergency doctor.

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A helicopter reportedly landed earlier on Friday at Bayern Munich’s training ground Sabener Strase after Kompany collapsed during training.

It’s understood that over the past few days Kompany has had a viral infection, forcing him to miss the final session and press conference before their 2-2 Champions League draw with Arsenal on Wednesday (October 21).

Regarding the situation, Kompany said: "As a coach, you always want to do everything. I caught a pretty nasty virus last week, and of course I didn't listen to my body. Then, at some point, my body said: 'Now stop!'"

Bayern Munich are yet to provide any further details on Kompany’s condition.