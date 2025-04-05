Bayern Munich dealt lengthy Jamal Musiala injury blow

Bayern Munich ace Jamal Musiala is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up a muscle injury in their 3-1 Bundesliga win over Augsburg.

The 22-year-old is set to miss the next six to eight weeks as injuries continue to pile up for Bayern Munich.

Advertisement Advertisement

Musiala scored the equalizer for Vincent Komapny’s side before being replaced by Thomas Muller in the 54th minute.

The playmaker picked up the injury while attempting to block a clearance from Augsburg goalkeeper Finn Dahmen.

He landed awkwardly before signaling to the Bayern bench that something was wrong with his hamstring.

Musiala is now set to miss Bayern’s crucial Champions League clash with Inter Milan, alongside seven other first-team players.