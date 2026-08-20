Barry says Man City losing Rodri may destory their title chances: They are no threat!

Barry says Man City losing Rodri may destory their title chances: It makes it a lot harder

Gareth Barry has claimed that Manchester City losing Rodri has made their title push a lot harder.

Barcelona have now completed a deal for Rodri who has signed a four-year contract at Camp Nou, having arrived on a £65M deal.

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Rodri leaves City after winning it all, including two league titles where his side pipped Arsenal to being crowned champions.

The World Cup and Ballon d’Or winner won’t be a problem for the Gunners anymore however, unless the two sides meet in the Champions League.

Rodri will be a huge loss

This will be a huge weight off Arsenal’s shoulders and as City enter the new season without legendary manager Pep Guardiola, Barry revealed to BetVictor Online Casino about how Enzo Maresca’s side may be less of a threat as they enter the title race.

“Even before selling Rodri, given the turnover of managers at City, it would have been tough to overturn Arsenal from where they are at the moment.

“I think with Rodri going, there is even less of a threat now to challenge Arsenal. I'm sure they're going to sign one or two to improve and maybe replace him, which will help Anderson and the other players in that midfield.

“I'd say they have less of a chance to challenge and maybe win the title now Rodri is gone. I won't say they've given the title away, but it’s making it a lot harder.”

Guimaraes sends message to the rest of the league

Whilst City have lost Rodri, Arsenal have signed Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United as they continue to improve their title winning squad. Barry praised the signing as he believes such a deal send a ruthless signal to the rest of the league.

“Guimaraes is a massive signing. To get a potential rival's captain and one of their stars sends a huge message to the Premier League, it shows players want to go and play for Arsenal.

“He's not going to sit on the bench, he's going straight into that team to be another star in their already strong midfield.

“He’s another great option, which is what you need to compete at all levels, and he's a massive player for them now.”

City begin their campaign against Bournemouth whilst Arsenal kick off the season with a clash against newly promoted Coventry City.