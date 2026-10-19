Barcelona vs PSG: Confirmed team news as two unstoppable sides clash heads

Paris Saint-Germain welcome Barcelona to the Parc des Princes this week as the Champions League continues.

Both teams have started perfectly in Europe so far, with PSG beating Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City, while Hansi Flick's side have ripped apart Galatasaray and Feyenoord.

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Having won their 11th consecutive match and scoring 48 goals since the start of the season, Barcelona look unstoppable heading into the clash against champions PSG, who are seeking to make history by winning the competition for the third time on the bounce.

Les Parisiens have now triumphed in six on the spin in all tournaments, and after beating City in their last European clash, it means both teams enter the clash in top form in what should be an incredible clash.

Barcelona vs PSG team news

PSG will miss Nuno Mendes, Senny Mayulu and teenage goalkeeper Alessandro Longoni whilst Barcelona are without Andreas Christensen, Roony Bardghji, Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia.

Barcelona vs PSG kick-off time

Both sides meet at the Parc des Princes for a 20:00 kick-off UK time.

Barcelona vs PSG predicted lineups

Paris Saint-Germain: Safonov, Mendes, Pacho, Marquinhos, Hakimi, Vitinha, Ruiz, Neves, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Doue

Barcelona: Garcia, Cancelo, Martin, Cubarsi, Kounde, Pedri, Rodri, Gordon, Lopez, Yamal, Raphinha

Key stats

PSG won their last two meetings with Barcelona and clashes between these two sides average around 3.8 goals per game.

Barcelona have gone 17 consecutive Champions League matches without a clean sheet, but their last 30 Champions League matches produced 140 goals.

PSG are unbeaten in 12 consecutive Champions League games.