Barcelona fears eased after Raphinha injury update

Raphinha is on his way back to Barcelona after being released from the Brazil camp earlier this week due to an injury scare in their clash with Australia.

Samba Boys boss Carlo Ancelotti did not want to risk the Barca winger and allowed an early exit.

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Raphinha has been in superb form for Barca so far this season, with 12 goals and three assists in seven La Liga appearances, and manager Hansi Flick has been keeping a close eye on him during the international break.

As per the latest update from Marca, tests back in Catalonia have not confirmed any major concerns over an swelling in the back of his right thigh.

A decision will be made on his fitness to face Getafe on October 10th in the coming days.