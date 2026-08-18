Atleti's Diego Simeone: Julian Alvarez will not be ready for Getafe clash

Diego Simeone says that striker Julian Alvarez will not be ready for Atletico Madrid's opening La Liga match against Getafe tomorrow.

It comes as the Argentinian returned to training last week amid uncertainty over his future, and has since reiterated to manager Simeone that he wants to leave Atleti, with Barcelona being his dream destination this summer.

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When asked about Alvarez, Simeone told the press: “We don’t believe Julián Alvarez is in the right condition to play or take part for tomorrow’s game”.

“Hopefully, over these next four days, he’ll make further progress and we’ll be closer to where we want him to be”.

It has been reported in recent weeks that chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin had promised Alvarez in February that he would help facilitate a move should a good enough offer arrive.

But when Barca offered 100 million euros, Atleti immediately declined this offer.

It has created question marks over Marin's actual stance over Alvarez and whether he wants the forward to stay at the club.

When asked about these reports, Simeone said: “If the club owner has spoken so categorically, then there’s nothing more to say.

“It’s like when you go to court, that’s it, there’s nothing more to it. We’re looking after both the person and the player, and we understand that he is not in the right condition to play in this match”.

Alvarez has netted 25 times in 66 matches for Atleti since making the move from Manchester City in 2024.

The World Cup winner's transfer saga continues to rage on, with La Liga's transfer window set to close on September 1.