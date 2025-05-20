Arteta pledges first-team spot for 15-year-old Arsenal talent

Mikel Arteta has assured 15-year-old wonderkid Max Dowman that he will join Arsenal’s senior squad next season.

The teenager has been training with Gunners’ senior squad for months and was also included in the travel roster for the club’s mid-season break in Dubai.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arteta has praised the Dowman, who is already being compared to club captain Martin Odegaard.

"He trains with us a lot. I think he is on the right pathway, and everybody in the academy has done an incredible job to consistently protect him, inspire him, challenge him, keep him always up and the levels that he could produce, and he is doing well. He is doing the right steps and taking it slowly. He will dictate how fast we go,” Arteta told the media.

Ethan Nwaneri is the youngest Premier League debutant in history when he appeared for Arsenal against Brentford in September 2022 at just 15 years and 181 days old.