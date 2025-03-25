Arsenal's Nwaneri scores stunner on full England debut

Ethan Nwaneri marked his full England U21 debut with a brilliant goal in their 4-2 victory over Portugal on Monday evening.

It took the Arsenal prodigy just ten minutes to end his wait for his maiden international goal in the thrilling six-goal encounter.

Hayden Hackney gave the England team a seventh-minute lead, before Nwaneri doubled the advantage just three minutes later, curling the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Although Fabio Silva pulled a goal back for the Portuguese team, they were unable to withstand the superior firepower of the hosts, who added two more goals through Omari Hutchinson and Jaden Philogene.

Despite his heroics, Nwaneri was substitute off for Liam Delap in the 71st minute.