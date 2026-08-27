Analysis: Why Arsenal's pursuit Marseille winger Paixao could be a risk worth taking

Although Arsenal would appear to be the team to beat in the 2026/27 Premier League season, they've still found it difficult to land a left winger in the current transfer window.

Leandro Trossard has already moved on to Besiktas, and Gabriel Martinelli seems to be closing in on a move to Saudi Pro League outfit, Al Hilal.

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Arteta struggling to land a left winger for Arsenal

However, to this point, Mikel Arteta has seen targets such as Anthony Gordon move to Barcelona, Vinicius Junior stay at Real Madrid, Bradley Barcola seemingly choosing Liverpool over the Gunners, and Morgan Rogers move to Arsenal's London rivals Chelsea.

Not to mention that there has been no progress with any deals for the likes of Nico Williams, Iliman Ndiaye or Ibrahim Mbaye.

With only a few days left in which to shore up that side of their attack, their options are becoming more and more limited.

It's understood that Marseille's Igor Paixao is another target that Arteta is looking at, though he too may not be easy to prise from the Ligue 1 outfit, given that they've already turned down two bids for the player from Sunderland.

Genesio could leave Marseille if Igor Paixao is sold

Furthermore, OM manager Bruno Genesio has suggested that he will consider his own position if the board of the club accede to any approaches from other clubs for the player.

At 26 years of age, Paixao is coming into what would be considered a player's prime footballing years, and that, along with his 19 goal contributions (12G, 7A) in 43 games for Marseille, makes it easy to understand why Arsenal would be running the rule over him.

Given how sharp Martinelli has been down the Gunners' left, the fact that Paixao made 14 fast breaks in all competitions for Marseille in 2025/26 - more than any of his teammates - would indicate that Arteta can swap the pace of one young Brazilian for another.

Paixao's shot accuracy in Ligue 1 of 50% is an excellent return for a wide man, though his shot conversion of just 10.53% could do with an uplift.

Output almost equal in many aspects

Many of his metrics are almost equal, and depending on whether one is a glass half full or half empty person, they will see that as either a positive or a negative.

For example, of the 11 big chances he created, five were on target, and six were off target. Of the nine headers he attempted throughout the season, four were on target, and five were off target. With 67 total shots also taken in the campaign, 34 were on target, and 33 were off target.

Igor Paixao's Ligue 1 season numbers for 2025/26 Flashscore

Such small margins.

In terms of his passing range, that was also more than adequate, given that it was never any lower than 76.92%, and even went as high as 87.5% in the French Champions Trophy. For those passes in Paixao's own half only, his percentage went even higher (89.16%) - music to Arteta's ears.

Another area requiring a fairly drastic improvement is with the player's crossing ability, or more accurately, lack of it.

Igor Paixao's career league stats Flashscore

Paixao attempted 66 crosses in all competitions during 25/26 but only managed to complete six of them successfully. If we add corners into the mix, a total of 81 balls into the box saw 71 not find their target.

Whilst his pace is clearly going to get him past his covering defender more often than not, if he has no end product, then his speed is of no real benefit, and it's clear that corner taking isn't really his forte either.

Physicality required

At least he has shone in terms of his work ethic, and 115 ball recoveries is a great stat. What a shame then, that he won just 148 of 337 one-on-one duels attempted, and only 28 of 70 headed duels attempted.

The more physical Premier League really does sort the men out from the boys in terms of their attributes in this regard, and if a player isn't prepared to rough it with the best of them, their EPL experience can often be totally different to what they expected as a result.

Igor Paixao's recent player ratings Flashscore

Although he attempted only 36 tackles throughout the season, winning 16, it's debatable as to just how involved a winger needs to be unless there's a chance of their team losing the ball.

With Arteta certainly improving a number of players who have joined the club since the Spaniard returned to North London, there is a successful blueprint that Paixao can follow if the Gunners' board are able to persuade their French counterparts to play ball in the last few days of the window.