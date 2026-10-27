Al Shamal hand Al Hilal first defeat in Asian Champions League

Qatar's Al Shamal claimed a 3-1 win over Al Hilal at Al-Bayt ⁠Stadium on Tuesday to hand the understrength Saudi Pro League leaders their first loss in the western league ‌phase of the Asian Champions League Elite.

Wesley Said saw his opener ‌for the home side cancelled out by Al Hilal captain ‌Salem Al-Dawsari but second half goals from Baghdad Bounedjah and ‌Mohamed Ben Romdhane sealed the points for David Prats' ‌side.

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"This result is not satisfactory for us," said Al-Dawsari. "There were many mistakes but we will review our mistakes and make up ‌for them in the next match."

Simone Inzaghi's ⁠Al Hilal line-up was missing ‌a host of key players with midfielders Ruben Neves and Sergej ​Milinkovic-Savic absent alongside the injured Gabriel Martinelli and Crysencio Summerville, who was suspended.

Al-Shamal struck in the ​eighth minute through Said, who found the bottom corner with a low strike before Al-Dawsari equalised 24 minutes later ⁠when he finished ​off a counterattack powered by Theo Hernandez's driving run down the left.

But Bounedjah's strike three minutes into the second half restored Al-Shamal's lead and Ben Romdhane scored from close ‌range six minutes later to double the home side's advantage.

The result leaves Al Hilal on six points while Al-Shamal move up to five points having drawn their opening two matches.

Shabab Al Ahli continued their winning run with a 2-0 victory over Esteghlal in Dubai to end the Iranian side's unbeaten start to the campaign and climb into second place behind compatriots Al-Ain with both teams on nine points.

Mateusao ‌volleyed home Sardar Azmoun's looping centre in the 68th ​minute to give the hosts the lead and Juan ‌Alvina sealed the result with six minutes left when he shot into the corner.

The clubs finishing in the top eight places in the 16-team leagues in west and east Asia progress to the knockout rounds, ⁠with the tournament's quarter-finals, ⁠semi-finals and final to ‌be played in Saudi Arabia in April and May.