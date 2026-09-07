Aduku confident Falconets will recover from Spain loss

Nigeria U-20 head coach Moses Aduku has expressed disappointment following the Falconets’ 2-0 defeat to Spain in their opening Group F game at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Goals from Marisa Garcia and Alba Cerrato condemned Nigeria to defeat, with Spain scoring once in each half.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to FIFA.com after the match, Aduku admitted he was unhappy with his players’ performance against the reigning European champions.

However, the coach remains confident Nigeria will recover and qualify for the knockout stages in Poland.

“We did not come to the party today; we did not play," he said.

"But all the same, we have two more games to play; we will get it right. Of course, we are going to go through (to the knockout rounds).

“I am confident. We did not play today.”