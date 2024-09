Aston Villa boss Unai Emery admits captain John McGinn has suffered a major injury setback.

The midfielder pulled up during the derby win against Wolves.

And Emery has confirmed McGinn has suffered a hamstring injury: "It is his hamstring.

"When we arrived here, he had a hamstring injury against Tottenham in the January and today I think it is less than that injury.

"But he will be not available, I think, for a few weeks."