Rudi Garcia steps down as Belgium boss

Rudi Garcia has left his role as manager of the Belgium national team

Belgium will not renew the ⁠contract of coach Rudi Garcia, the country's football association ‌said on Monday.

Garcia took Belgium to ‌this month's World Cup quarter-finals, ‌where they lost to eventual ‌winners Spain, but his future ‌had been in doubt after a largely unconvincing tournament.

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The 62-year-old ‌Frenchman’s deal runs out ⁠at the ‌end of the month.

“Rudi Garcia has ​unquestionably played a key role in restoring the ​Belgian Red Devils,” said a statement from the association's sports ⁠director ​Vincent Mannaert.

“He was appointed national coach in a challenging sporting and financial context. Thanks in ‌particular to his commitment and experience, team cohesion was restored and a strong result was achieved at the most recent World Cup,” he added.

“On behalf of the federation, I would like to warmly ‌thank Rudi and his assistants ​for the past 18 months.

“Together ‌with my team, I am currently preparing for a new cycle, including the appointment of a new national ⁠coach.”