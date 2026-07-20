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Rudi Garcia steps down as Belgium boss

Rudi Garcia has left his role as manager of the Belgium national team
Rudi Garcia has left his role as manager of the Belgium national teamČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Belgium will not renew the ⁠contract of coach Rudi Garcia, the country's football association ‌said on Monday.

Garcia took Belgium to ‌this month's World Cup quarter-finals, ‌where they lost to eventual ‌winners Spain, but his future ‌had been in doubt after a largely unconvincing tournament.

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The 62-year-old ‌Frenchman’s deal runs out ⁠at the ‌end of the month.

Rudi Garcia has ​unquestionably played a key role in restoring the ​Belgian Red Devils,” said a statement from the association's sports ⁠director ​Vincent Mannaert.

He was appointed national coach in a challenging sporting and financial context. Thanks in ‌particular to his commitment and experience, team cohesion was restored and a strong result was achieved at the most recent World Cup,” he added.

“On behalf of the federation, I would like to warmly ‌thank Rudi and his assistants ​for the past 18 months.

“Together ‌with my team, I am currently preparing for a new cycle, including the appointment of a new national ⁠coach.”

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