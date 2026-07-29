Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly on the verge of signing a new USMNT contract extension.

The 54-year-old’s initial contract was expected to expire following the 2026 World Cup, but a solid tournament that saw the USMNT reach the round of 16 changed things.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to The Athletic, an agreement that would see Pochettino remain manager through to 2030 is close but not quite finalised with talks ongoing.

“From a men’s national team coaching standpoint, we’re in active discussions with Mauricio and staff about the future,” U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson said recently.

“We all share a belief that the best days of U.S. Soccer are ahead of us, and they’re excited about the opportunity to impact soccer at all levels in every community.”