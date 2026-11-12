Esposito stars as Italy beat France to top Nations League group

Italy came from behind to beat France 3-1 and move to the top in Group A1 of the Nations League, as a Pio Esposito brace and a goal from Davide Frattesi inflicted Zinedine Zidane’s first defeat as manager of Les Bleus.

The first real opening was crafted by erstwhile Paris Saint-Germain teammates Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue, but the latter could only steer his effort into the side netting after smart play from Liverpool’s summer signing.

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Doue then turned provider, floating a teasing cross to the back post, and Adrien Rabiot’s header forced the first save of the night from Gianluigi Donnarumma. That clearly didn’t do anything to settle the goalkeeper, who promptly gave the ball away to Michael Olise in calamitous fashion.

The in-form forward never looked as though he even considered the possibility that he might miss, slotting it coolly into the corner to give France the lead with his 25th goal involvement of the season for club and country.

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Donnarumma recovered enough to make a decent stop from Barcola at his near post, although the hosts appeared to be struggling to find much of a foothold in the contest.

However, they exploded into life, as Esposito was in the right place to convert Italy’s first shot on target following neat wing play from Nicolo Cambiaghi.

With Les Bleus rocked, Pio’s older brother Sebastiano Esposito called Mike Maignan into action. Nevertheless, it was France who very nearly reclaimed the lead before the break, as only the post kept out Barcola’s curling effort from the edge of the box.

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Malo Gusto didn’t cover himself in glory for Italy’s first-half goal, but he defended well at the start of the second period, marshalling Cambiaghi away from what looked like a dangerous position.

At the other end, Donnarumma nearly had another catastrophe, but ended up making a remarkable save to tip club teammate Rayan Cherki’s effort onto the post following another cheap giveaway.

The match began to really open up, and Gusto lost out to Cambiaghi again as the Azzurri broke quickly, chopping him down in the box to concede a clear penalty. However, S. Esposito blasted his effort high and wide, marking the first time that one brother has scored and another has missed a penalty in an international fixture.

The Italians were in the ascendancy despite the miss, and substitute Federico Dimarco continued Gusto’s torrid evening, crossing for Frattesi to score the go-ahead goal.

Dayot Upamecano ruined any real chances of a French fightback when he felled Antonio Vergara in the box, and P. Esposito succeeded from the spot where his brother had failed.

The win moves Italy closer to a third Nations League finals in their last four attempts, although they are yet to taste victory. The French will be forced to wait for their record-equalling 13th win of the calendar year, and their fate in the competition is now out of their hands.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Pio Esposito (Italy)

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