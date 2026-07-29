Inter Milan closing in on new deals for Esposito and Bisseck

Inter Milan are reportedly closing in on new deals for key duo Francesco Pio Esposito and Yann Bisseck.

Inter had an immensely successful 2025-26 under Cristian Chivu, winning a Serie A and Coppa Italia double in his first season.

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According to Fabrizio Romano, they’re now close to tying down two of their key players to new deals, fending off interest from elsewhere.

Esposito, 21, is set to put pen to paper on a contract that will keep him at the club until 2031, as he was only focussed on the Inter project.

Bisseck, 25, is also set to sign until 2031 having played a crucial role for Inter since joining Danish side AGF, making 36 appearances across all competitions last season.