Darmian reflects on his farewell to Inter: "I would have liked to stay one more year"

Matteo Darmian talks about his departure from Inter, his regrets over narrowly missing out on Champions League victories, and his future: the former Nerazzurri still feels like a Serie A player.

Matteo Darmian does not consider his playing career to be over. After leaving Inter, the 1989-born defender is now a free agent, but he still has his sights set on the pitch. In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Nerazzurri spoke about the present, his bond with the club, and the regrets left by the past few years.

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"The truth is, I feel good and I want to keep playing. I have no restrictions, I’m listening to and considering the offers that come in, but I’d prefer to stay in Italy," the player says.

Matteo Darmian TULLIO M. PUGLIA / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Leaving Inter and the missed renewal

Darmian would have liked to continue his adventure with the Nerazzurri. However, the club chose a different path. It’s a decision the player accepts, though he doesn’t hide his disappointment: "Let’s just say I would have liked to spend another year with the Nerazzurri, I admit it. But the club made other choices and I respect that, though I still feel like a Serie A player at my age."

His time at Inter remains extremely positive overall. Darmian leaves after a cycle full of success, but also with the weight of two European finals that slipped away at the last moment: "Three league titles, three Coppa Italia trophies, three Super Cups, and two Champions Leagues that we just missed out on, in Istanbul and Munich: those missed trophies are my biggest regrets. Inter simply changed my life, both as a man and as a footballer.

At Appiano I found an extraordinary environment, where I felt good from day one and was able to give my all. That allowed me to write a small part of an incredible story. I’d be lying if I said I don’t miss it: when you’ve been happy somewhere, it’s hard to leave... But I’m at peace because I know I gave everything (his voice breaks, ed.)."

Conte, Inzaghi and Chivu in the Nerazzurri era

One of the most significant parts of the interview is his mention of the coaches he had at Inter. Darmian credits Conte with starting the winning journey, Inzaghi with consolidating it, and Chivu with joining a strong group during a tough period: "With Conte it was easier to settle in because I already knew him from the national team. He gave me a winning mentality and laid the foundations for this cycle. Inzaghi gave us continuity, allowing us more freedom on the pitch: it’s a shame we didn’t win even more, but we were always competitive.

Chivu found a strong group, but at a psychologically delicate moment. He immediately understood that, before tactics, we needed to regain our mental balance," the defender explains.

Darmian, Thuram, Bastoni e Acerbi MARCO LUZZANI / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Darmian also spoke about his own way of being part of the group: not seeking the spotlight, but trying to guarantee reliability, hard work, and commitment: "Simply being myself, Matteo. And that’s how I’d like the fans to remember me, as a simple guy and player. I was never flashy, but I always tried to be a good soldier and do what was asked of me as best as I could."

The future: still on the pitch, maybe the bench later

Inter had already suggested a possible path for him off the pitch, in the youth sector. For now, though, Darmian doesn’t feel ready to stop: he still wants to play, even if the idea of coaching remains alive for the future: "Inter had offered me a role in the youth sector: I was honored, but it wasn’t the right time. Still, one day I’d like to coach, starting with the youngsters."

In closing, the former Nerazzurri also recalled one of the most important figures in his development, Chicco Evani, whom he met during his youth days at Milan: "Besides my father, Chicco Evani. When I was with Milan’s youth team, he often left me out, but in private he always told me: ‘Trust me and keep going like this.’ At the time I didn’t understand, but he was right: he taught me to be patient. And another coach once told me something I still carry with me: ‘Every achievement is a new beginning.’ That’s why, now, I want to start again."