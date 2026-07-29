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AC Milan deny reports legendary captain Franco Baresi has passed away

AC Milan deny reports legendary captain Franco Baresi has passed away
AC Milan deny reports legendary captain Franco Baresi has passed awayČTK / imago sportfotodienst / www.imagephotoagency.it

AC Milan have released a statement denying the death for legendary captain Franco Baresi.

Arguably the greatest defender in Italian football history, Baresi won an incredible six Serie A titles and three Champions League’s, among other trophies, as an AC Milan player.

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On Wednesday (July 29), reports from Italy had claimed that the now 66-year-old had passed away, AC Milan have since released a statement denying this.

“AC Milan denies the false reports concerning Franco Baresi that have begun circulating in recent minutes,” it read.

“Franco is going through a difficult and delicate time, and the Club stands firmly alongside him and his family. 

“We urge everyone to respect their privacy and refrain from spreading entirely unfounded information.”

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Franco BaresiAC MilanSerie A