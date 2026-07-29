AC Milan have released a statement denying the death for legendary captain Franco Baresi.

Arguably the greatest defender in Italian football history, Baresi won an incredible six Serie A titles and three Champions League’s, among other trophies, as an AC Milan player.

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On Wednesday (July 29), reports from Italy had claimed that the now 66-year-old had passed away, AC Milan have since released a statement denying this.

“AC Milan denies the false reports concerning Franco Baresi that have begun circulating in recent minutes,” it read.

“Franco is going through a difficult and delicate time, and the Club stands firmly alongside him and his family.

“We urge everyone to respect their privacy and refrain from spreading entirely unfounded information.”